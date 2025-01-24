Sacramento State visits Smith and Weber State

Sacramento State Hornets (10-9, 3-3 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (6-10, 3-3 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State hosts Sacramento State after Taylor Smith scored 20 points in Weber State’s 62-48 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Wildcats have gone 4-3 at home. Weber State is fifth in the Big Sky with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Antoniette Emma-Nnopu averaging 5.6.

The Hornets are 3-3 in conference play. Sacramento State averages 65.7 points while outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Weber State makes 41.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). Sacramento State averages 65.7 points per game, 4.4 fewer than the 70.1 Weber State gives up to opponents.

The Wildcats and Hornets face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanae Billy is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 7.2 points. Smith is shooting 46.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games.

Benthe Versteeg is averaging 10.8 points, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals for the Hornets. Jaydia Martin is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 66.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 63.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.