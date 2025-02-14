Sacramento State visits Northern Arizona following Glancey’s 21-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (11-14, 4-8 Big Sky) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (20-6, 11-2 Big Sky)

Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona faces Sacramento State after Sophie Glancey scored 21 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-67 win against the Portland State Vikings.

The Lumberjacks have gone 10-1 at home. Northern Arizona is second in the Big Sky with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Glancey averaging 6.2.

The Hornets are 4-8 in conference games. Sacramento State has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

Northern Arizona makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Sacramento State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Northern Arizona gives up.

The Lumberjacks and Hornets meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Feldman is averaging 16.7 points and 3.8 assists for the Lumberjacks. Glancey is averaging 18.6 points and 9.3 rebounds while shooting 52.4% over the past 10 games.

Benthe Versteeg is averaging 11.3 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Hornets. Jaydia Martin is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 61.4 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

