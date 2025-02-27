Sacramento State visits Montana after Waddington’s 20-point showing

Sacramento State Hornets (12-16, 5-10 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (10-16, 6-9 Big Sky)

Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana hosts Sacramento State after Avery Waddington scored 20 points in Montana’s 98-66 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Grizzlies are 7-5 in home games. Montana has a 3-13 record against teams above .500.

The Hornets have gone 5-10 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is fourth in the Big Sky with 13.9 assists per game led by Benthe Versteeg averaging 5.9.

Montana makes 41.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Sacramento State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Montana allows.

The Grizzlies and Hornets square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler McCliment-Call is shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Grizzlies, while averaging 9.4 points. Waddington is averaging 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaydia Martin is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Versteeg is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 57.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.