Sacramento State visits Idaho State after Holt’s 27-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (7-20, 3-11 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (12-13, 7-7 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State takes on Idaho State after Jacob Holt scored 27 points in Sacramento State’s 80-77 win against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Bengals have gone 9-3 in home games. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 74.4 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Hornets have gone 3-11 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is 3-2 in one-possession games.

Idaho State averages 74.4 points per game, 4.6 more points than the 69.8 Sacramento State allows. Sacramento State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Darling is shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, while averaging 19.2 points, 5.9 assists and 1.7 steals. Jake O’Neil is averaging 13.1 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Julian Vaughns averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Holt is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 69.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

