Sacramento State visits Eastern Washington following Cook’s 27-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-16, 3-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -8.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington plays Sacramento State after Andrew Cook scored 27 points in Eastern Washington’s 72-49 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

The Eagles are 5-4 on their home court. Eastern Washington ranks ninth in the Big Sky with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Emmett Marquardt averaging 3.6.

The Hornets are 2-7 in conference play. Sacramento State allows 68.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Eastern Washington makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Sacramento State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Eastern Washington gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mason Williams averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Cook is shooting 49.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jacob Holt is averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

