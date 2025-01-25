Sacramento State hosts Weber State after Threatt’s 22-point game

Weber State Wildcats (7-13, 1-5 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-13, 2-4 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3.5; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays Sacramento State after Blaise Threatt scored 22 points in Weber State’s 74-56 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets are 5-6 on their home court. Sacramento State is 3-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 1-5 in Big Sky play. Weber State averages 74.3 points while outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game.

Sacramento State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.2 per game Weber State gives up. Weber State has shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Sacramento State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is scoring 16.6 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Threatt is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Dyson Koehler is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 72.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

