Sacramento State hosts Montana following Johnson’s 23-point performance

Montana Grizzlies (20-8, 13-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-21, 3-12 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana plays Sacramento State after Kai Johnson scored 23 points in Montana’s 89-85 victory over the Montana State Bobcats.

The Hornets have gone 5-9 in home games. Sacramento State has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Grizzlies are 13-2 against Big Sky opponents. Montana is second in the Big Sky scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 50.0%.

Sacramento State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Sacramento State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Hornets. EJ Neal is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Malik Moore is averaging 13.7 points for the Grizzlies. Johnson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 79.3 points, 24.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.