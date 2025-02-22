Sacramento State hosts Idaho State after Jordan’s 28-point game

Idaho State Bengals (10-15, 5-9 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (12-15, 5-9 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces Sacramento State after Tasia Jordan scored 28 points in Idaho State’s 89-80 victory over the Portland State Vikings.

The Hornets have gone 8-5 in home games. Sacramento State is eighth in the Big Sky in rebounding averaging 30.7 rebounds. Jaydia Martin paces the Hornets with 5.1 boards.

The Bengals are 5-9 in conference games. Idaho State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

Sacramento State scores 63.2 points per game, 2.6 fewer points than the 65.8 Idaho State gives up. Idaho State averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Sacramento State allows.

The Hornets and Bengals square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Martin is averaging 14.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Hornets. Katie Peneueta is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sophia Covello averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bengals, scoring 9.5 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Jordan is shooting 50.8% and averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 58.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Bengals: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.