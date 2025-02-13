Sacramento State Hornets take on the Northern Colorado Bears on 5-game losing streak

Northern Colorado Bears (18-7, 10-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-18, 2-9 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State looks to stop its five-game slide when the Hornets take on Northern Colorado.

The Hornets are 5-7 on their home court. Sacramento State is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Bears have gone 10-2 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado leads the Big Sky with 16.5 assists. Jaron Rillie paces the Bears with 5.0.

Sacramento State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Sacramento State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Vaughns is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 11.4 points. Jacob Holt is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Langston Reynolds is averaging 17.2 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Isaiah Hawthorne is averaging 16.1 points and 5.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.