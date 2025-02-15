Sacramento State Hornets face the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on 6-game skid

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (14-12, 5-8 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-19, 2-10 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lumberjacks -3.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State heads into the matchup against Northern Arizona after losing six straight games.

The Hornets have gone 5-8 at home. Sacramento State is 4-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Lumberjacks are 5-8 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Arizona is fourth in the Big Sky scoring 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Carson Towt averaging 11.0.

Sacramento State averages 66.9 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than the 71.2 Northern Arizona allows. Northern Arizona averages 6.7 more points per game (76.4) than Sacramento State allows to opponents (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Holt is averaging 15.7 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Trenton McLaughlin is averaging 21.1 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lumberjacks. Diego Campisano is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.