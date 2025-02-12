Sacramento State faces conference foe Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (18-7, 10-2 Big Sky) at Sacramento State Hornets (6-18, 2-9 Big Sky)

Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacob Holt and Sacramento State host Langston Reynolds and Northern Colorado in Big Sky play Thursday.

The Hornets have gone 5-7 at home. Sacramento State is 4-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 10-2 against Big Sky opponents. Northern Colorado is fifth in the Big Sky with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Reynolds averaging 6.0.

Sacramento State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Sacramento State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Vaughns is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 11.4 points. Holt is shooting 49.1% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games.

Isaiah Hawthorne averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. Reynolds is averaging 15.9 points, seven rebounds and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 1-9, averaging 66.7 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.