Sabel, UC Davis Aggies to host Matarranz and the UC Riverside Highlanders

UC Riverside Highlanders (9-10, 5-4 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (12-7, 6-3 Big West)

Davis, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tova Sabel and UC Davis host Esther Matarranz and UC Riverside in Big West action Thursday.

The Aggies are 7-2 on their home court. UC Davis averages 69.4 points and has outscored opponents by 13.2 points per game.

The Highlanders are 5-4 in conference play. UC Riverside ranks sixth in the Big West shooting 29.4% from 3-point range.

UC Davis averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 5.6 per game UC Riverside allows. UC Riverside averages 58.0 points per game, 1.8 more than the 56.2 UC Davis allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabel is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Aggies. Mazatlan Harris is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Shelley Duchemin is scoring 11.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Highlanders. Makayla Rose is averaging 9.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.2 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.