Sabel, UC Davis Aggies take on the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine

UC Davis Aggies (12-6, 6-2 Big West) at Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (11-6, 5-2 Big West)

Honolulu; Friday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big West foes Hawaii and UC Davis square off on Friday.

The Rainbow Wahine have gone 7-2 at home. Hawaii scores 60.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.2 points per game.

The Aggies have gone 6-2 against Big West opponents. UC Davis averages 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Hawaii makes 39.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (33.6%). UC Davis averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Hawaii gives up.

The Rainbow Wahine and Aggies square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lily Wahinekapu is scoring 10.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rainbow Wahine. Brooklyn Rewers is averaging 10.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Tova Sabel is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Mazatlan Harris is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rainbow Wahine: 6-4, averaging 61.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 71.1 points, 40.6 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.