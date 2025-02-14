Sabel and the UC Davis Aggies host conference foe UCSD

UCSD Tritons (12-13, 8-5 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (15-9, 9-5 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD takes on UC Davis in Big West action Saturday.

The Aggies are 10-3 on their home court. UC Davis ranks third in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.3 points while holding opponents to 32.9% shooting.

The Tritons are 8-5 against Big West opponents. UCSD is 5-10 against opponents with a winning record.

UC Davis scores 67.3 points, 8.5 more per game than the 58.8 UCSD allows. UCSD has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points above the 32.9% shooting opponents of UC Davis have averaged.

The Aggies and Tritons meet Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tova Sabel is averaging 14.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Aggies. Mazatlan Harris is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 14 points, 3.8 assists and 2.6 steals for the Tritons. Sabrina Ma is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 5-5, averaging 59.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Tritons: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.