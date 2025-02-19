Rutgers visits Washington following Mason’s 20-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-14, 5-10 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (13-12, 4-10 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on Rutgers after Mekhi Mason scored 20 points in Washington’s 75-73 win against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Huskies are 9-6 in home games. Washington is ninth in the Big Ten with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Great Osobor averaging 2.8.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-10 against conference opponents. Rutgers is 6-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Washington’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 75.5 points per game, 2.4 more than the 73.1 Washington allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Scarlet Knights meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osobor is averaging 14.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Huskies. Tyler Harris is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Ace Bailey is averaging 18.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Dylan Harper is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.