Rutgers visits Washington after Sellers’ 24-point showing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-16, 2-13 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (14-12, 5-9 Big Ten)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts Rutgers after Sayvia Sellers scored 24 points in Washington’s 69-64 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Huskies are 10-6 on their home court. Washington averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-13 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is eighth in the Big Ten with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Destiny Adams averaging 6.2.

Washington makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Rutgers averages 67.6 points per game, 2.8 more than the 64.8 Washington allows to opponents.

The Huskies and Scarlet Knights square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sellers is averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 assists and two steals for the Huskies. Elle Ladine is averaging 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 47.7% over the last 10 games.

Adams is averaging 17.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 64.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.