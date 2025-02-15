Rutgers visits Shelstad and Oregon

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-13, 5-9 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (17-8, 6-8 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays Rutgers after Jackson Shelstad scored 26 points in Oregon’s 81-75 win over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Ducks have gone 9-4 in home games. Oregon is 16-8 against opponents over .500.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-9 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Ace Bailey averaging 5.6.

Oregon averages 76.5 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 75.6 Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Oregon allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelstad is averaging 13.4 points for the Ducks. Keeshawn Barthelemy is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bailey is averaging 19.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Dylan Harper is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.