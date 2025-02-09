Rutgers visits Reese and No. 18 Maryland

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-11, 5-7 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (17-6, 7-5 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -9.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Maryland hosts Rutgers after Julian Reese scored 24 points in Maryland’s 73-70 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Terrapins are 13-1 in home games. Maryland is second in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 65.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-7 in Big Ten play. Rutgers ranks third in the Big Ten with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ace Bailey averaging 2.2.

Maryland’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Maryland gives up.

The Terrapins and Scarlet Knights match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derik Queen is shooting 53.1% and averaging 15.0 points for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bailey is averaging 20.1 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Dylan Harper is averaging 8.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

