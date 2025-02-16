Rutgers visits Oregon after Shelstad’s 26-point performance

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (12-13, 5-9 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (17-8, 6-8 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -7.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon plays Rutgers after Jackson Shelstad scored 26 points in Oregon’s 81-75 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

The Ducks are 9-4 in home games. Oregon is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-9 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is 6-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

Oregon’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Rutgers allows. Rutgers averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Oregon allows.

The Ducks and Scarlet Knights face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shelstad is averaging 13.4 points for the Ducks. Nathan Bittle is averaging 11.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and two blocks over the past 10 games.

Ace Bailey is scoring 19.1 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Dylan Harper is averaging 11.7 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 40.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 73.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

