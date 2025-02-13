Rutgers visits Iowa after Olsen’s 32-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-14, 2-11 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa hosts Rutgers after Lucy Olsen scored 32 points in Iowa’s 81-66 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Hawkeyes have gone 8-3 at home. Iowa is third in the Big Ten with 26.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sydney Affolter averaging 6.0.

The Scarlet Knights are 2-11 in Big Ten play. Rutgers has a 6-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iowa averages 75.2 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 71.5 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 69.0 points per game, 3.1 more than the 65.9 Iowa gives up to opponents.

The Hawkeyes and Scarlet Knights meet Thursday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor McCabe is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawkeyes, while averaging 7.3 points. Olsen is averaging 17.1 points and 5.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Kiyomi McMiller is averaging 18.7 points for the Scarlet Knights. JoJo Lacey is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 5-5, averaging 71.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 2-8, averaging 63.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.