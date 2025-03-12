Rutgers plays USC in Big Ten Tournament

USC Trojans (15-16, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (15-16, 8-12 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -1; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays in the Big Ten Tournament against USC.

The Scarlet Knights’ record in Big Ten games is 8-12, and their record is 7-4 in non-conference play. Rutgers has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Trojans are 7-13 against Big Ten teams. USC averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Rutgers’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that USC gives up. USC averages 76.4 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 76.9 Rutgers allows.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Rutgers won the last meeting 95-85 on Feb. 23. Dylan Harper scored 25 to help lead Rutgers to the win, and Desmond Claude scored 30 points for USC.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper is shooting 48.6% and averaging 19.2 points for the Scarlet Knights. Tyson Acuff is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Claude is scoring 15.8 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Trojans. Wesley Yates III is averaging 18.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 46.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Trojans: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 27.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

