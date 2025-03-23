Rutgers and Army play in NIT

Army Black Knights (25-7, 16-5 Patriot) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-19, 3-16 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers and Army meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 3-16 against Big Ten teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Rutgers is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Black Knights’ record in Patriot games is 16-5. Army is 3-0 in one-possession games.

Rutgers’ average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Army allows. Army averages 63.0 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 71.8 Rutgers allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Destiny Adams is scoring 17.9 points per game with 9.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Scarlet Knights. JoJo Lacey is averaging 9.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and two steals over the past 10 games.

Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.6 points and two steals for the Black Knights. Fiona Hastick is averaging 12 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 62.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.