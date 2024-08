Running back Dalvin Cook set to join Cowboys’ practice squad after agreeing to contract

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and running back Dalvin Cook agreed on a contract Wednesday, giving the club another option at a position in flux even with the return of two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott.

Cook, who will start his Dallas tenure on the practice squad, was waived by the Jets before their final game last season, and appeared in one of Baltimore’s two playoff games after signing with the Ravens.

A role never materialized in New York after Cook signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million, with $5.8 million guaranteed. He had just 67 carries for 214 yards in 15 games.

The move to the Jets came after six seasons with Minnesota, including three consecutive Pro Bowls. A second-round draft pick in 2017, Cook had career highs of 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2020. He scored 29 touchdowns rushing in a two-season span and has 47 for his career.

Mike Zimmer, who is in his first season as Dallas defensive coordinator, was Cook’s head coach for five seasons with the Vikings.

The Cowboys brought back Elliott after Tony Pollard signed with Tennessee in free agency. Pollard replaced Elliott as the lead back when Dallas released Elliott in a cost-cutting move last year.

Elliott and Cook face questions about declining careers even though both are 29, born less than a month apart. Between them, Elliott and Cook have more than 15,000 career yards rushing.

Elliott averaged almost 21 carries per game through his first four seasons, while Cook averaged about 18 1/2 per game in a four-year stretch that included all of his 1,000-yard seasons.

Dallas also has fifth-year back Rico Dowdle and a pair of second-year backs in Hunter Luepke and Deuce Vaughn.

