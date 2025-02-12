Runner and Evansville host Bradley

Bradley Braves (9-14, 3-9 MVC) at Evansville Purple Aces (5-18, 1-11 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville hosts Bradley after Camryn Runner scored 21 points in Evansville’s 86-57 loss to the Missouri State Bears.

The Purple Aces are 5-4 on their home court. Evansville is 2-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 19.3 turnovers per game.

The Braves have gone 3-9 against MVC opponents. Bradley has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

Evansville averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Bradley gives up. Bradley averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Evansville gives up.

The Purple Aces and Braves match up Thursday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Hartwig is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 16.4 points and 8.6 rebounds. Runner is averaging 13.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Soleil Barnes is averaging 15.3 points for the Braves. Tamia Perryman is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Aces: 1-9, averaging 62.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Braves: 2-8, averaging 56.4 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

