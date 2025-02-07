Rowbatham and New Orleans host Houston Christian

New Orleans Privateers (4-19, 2-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (10-13, 7-5 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Houston Christian after Kohen Rowbatham scored 28 points in New Orleans’ 88-85 overtime loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Huskies have gone 6-5 at home. Houston Christian is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Privateers are 2-10 in Southland play. New Orleans is 1-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Houston Christian’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.3 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Houston Christian allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Mackey is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Huskies. Bryson Dawkins is averaging 16.0 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 42.1% over the last 10 games.

JR Jacobs is averaging 3.9 points and four assists for the Privateers. James White is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.