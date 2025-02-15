Rouzan and Bethune-Cookman host Alcorn State

Alcorn State Braves (7-17, 7-4 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (11-13, 8-3 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bethune-Cookman hosts Alcorn State after Daniel Rouzan scored 24 points in Bethune-Cookman’s 80-77 victory against the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-0 at home. Bethune-Cookman is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Braves are 7-4 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 33.4% from 3-point range.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Thomas is scoring 15.6 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Wildcats. Rouzan is averaging 16.2 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Keionte Cornelius is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 10.6 points. Marcus Tankersley is shooting 43.4% and averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Braves: 7-3, averaging 69.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.