Rosborough, Tarleton State Texans square off against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Tarleton State Texans (13-9, 4-3 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (4-16, 2-5 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Daylani Ballena and Southern Utah host Arieona Rosborough and Tarleton State in WAC action Saturday.

The Thunderbirds have gone 3-6 at home. Southern Utah has a 0-11 record against teams over .500.

The Texans are 4-3 in WAC play. Tarleton State is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

Southern Utah averages 60.4 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 57.6 Tarleton State gives up. Tarleton State averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Utah allows.

The Thunderbirds and Texans match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ballena is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 2.5 rebounds for the Thunderbirds. Ava Uhrich is averaging 10.6 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Faith Acker is averaging 8.8 points and six rebounds for the Texans. Niki Van Wyk is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 70.0 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.