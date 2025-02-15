Rosborough, Tarleton State Texans square off against the Seattle U Redhawks

Tarleton State Texans (16-10, 7-4 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (3-20, 0-10 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arieona Rosborough and Tarleton State take on Candy Edokpaigbe and Seattle U in WAC play Saturday.

The Redhawks are 1-7 in home games. Seattle U is ninth in the WAC scoring 57.1 points while shooting 37.4% from the field.

The Texans have gone 7-4 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State averages 64.0 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

Seattle U averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Tarleton State allows. Tarleton State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Seattle U allows.

The Redhawks and Texans face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sheridan Liggett is averaging 5.4 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 10.8 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the last 10 games.

Faith Acker is averaging 8.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Texans. Jakoriah Long is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 57.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Texans: 7-3, averaging 69.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.