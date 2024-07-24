Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is the focus of Washington Commanders training camp

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jayden Daniels insists he is just a rookie, not yet a star quarterback. Dan Quinn is not jumping at the chance to name Daniels the starter at football’s most important position before the new coach feels it is time.

With all that in mind, Daniels is undoubtedly the focal point of Washington Commanders training camp that opened Wednesday, with all eyes on the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner out of LSU who instantly became the face of the reinvigorated franchise when he was taken with the second pick in the NFL draft this past spring.

Barring injury or unforeseen struggles over the next month, Daniels is on track to be Washington’s eighth different Week 1 starting QB in as many seasons — a revolving door the organization would love to stop spinning. But first, it is up to the 23-year-old to show teammates and coaches he is up to the task of developing into a professional in an already bright spotlight.

“It’s not a secret, but it is a journey and a process,” Quinn said of Daniels earning the No. 1 job. “As we’re going, when he’s ready, we will know. And when he’s ready, he’ll also know.”

He starts out sharing snaps with veteran Marcus Mariota, whose signing foreshadowed the Commanders taking Daniels, with the longtime backup — the No. 2 pick in 2015 — serving in a mentoring role. Around them are top receiver Terry McLaurin, 2022 first-round pick Jahan Dotson, holdover running back Brian Robinson Jr. and some new offensive additions, including Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz.

The expectation is not to be among the league’s top teams right away but rather build around Daniels, who has publicly projected nothing but humility about the role he has assumed.

“I’m focused on learning, focus on going out here and keep competing every day and having fun, bringing that energy and that joy and that competitiveness to the team,” Daniels said recently. “We want to compete in everything that we do, so I’m out here just trying to do my job and that’s getting the 11 people on my side of the ball to go the same direction.”

There’s a lot of room to improve. Washington had the 24th-ranked offense last season when Sam Howell started all 17 games, and the coaching staff went pass-heavy.

Howell has since been traded to Seattle to clear room for Daniels, who has impressed teammates with his talent and work ethic.

“He wants to be great,” McLaurin said Wednesday. “A lot of the things he just naturally has the ability to have a feel for the game, which is very unique for any quarterback, let alone a rookie.”

Veteran offensive lineman Cornelius Lucas, the leading candidate to protect Daniels’ blind side at left tackle, sees Daniels not look at all like a rookie.

“He seems experienced already,” Lucas said. “Quick learner. Quick on his feet.”

Right tackle Andrew Wylie, one of the key holdovers from the organization’s previous regime along with Lucas, said he “knew immediately that guy was special” starting in offseason workouts this past spring. The respect and admiration for Daniels is only growing with each practice.

“He’s a great leader of this offense,” Wylie said. “He’s truly a gunslinger. He can do it all, man. The sky’s the limit for that kid.”

NOTES: Rookie DT Johnny Newton was activated off the non-football injury list following offseason surgery on his left foot. … DE Efe Obada opened camp on the physically unable to perform list.

