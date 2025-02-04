Ronsiek and Colorado State host New Mexico

Colorado State Rams (15-7, 6-3 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (13-10, 6-4 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on New Mexico after Emma Ronsiek scored 27 points in Colorado State’s 75-71 loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos are 9-7 in home games. New Mexico averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Rams are 6-3 against MWC opponents. Colorado State ranks ninth in the MWC with 30.3 rebounds per game led by Hannah Ronsiek averaging 6.2.

New Mexico’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than New Mexico gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hulda Joaquim is averaging 7.9 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Lobos. Viane Cumber is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Emma Ronsiek averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Hannah Simental is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.