Roman, Merrimack Warriors to visit Johnson, Canisius Golden Griffins

Merrimack Warriors (9-12, 5-7 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (5-16, 4-7 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaela Johnson and Canisius host Madison Roman and Merrimack in MAAC play.

The Golden Griffins are 1-8 in home games. Canisius has a 0-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Warriors have gone 5-7 against MAAC opponents. Merrimack ranks second in the MAAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Roman averaging 2.2.

Canisius scores 55.0 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 63.4 Merrimack allows. Merrimack’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points lower than Canisius has allowed to its opponents (42.0%).

The Golden Griffins and Warriors meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 10.3 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Griffins. Franka Wittenberg is averaging 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Roman is averaging 9.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Thalia Shepard is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 57.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Warriors: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.