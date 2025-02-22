Roman and the Merrimack Warriors host conference foe Iona

Iona Gaels (10-16, 8-8 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (11-14, 7-9 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Erin Leary and Iona take on Madison Roman and Merrimack in MAAC action.

The Warriors are 8-3 in home games. Merrimack averages 18.9 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Gaels are 8-8 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks fifth in the MAAC shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Merrimack scores 59.0 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 62.6 Iona allows. Iona’s 37.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Merrimack has allowed to its opponents (42.3%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman is averaging 9.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Lydia Melaschenko is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ella Fajardo is scoring 10.3 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Gaels. Leary is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Gaels: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.