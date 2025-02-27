Rolph leads William & Mary against Northeastern after 21-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (2-21, 1-13 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (10-15, 7-7 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary faces Northeastern after Kayla Rolph scored 21 points in William & Mary’s 79-76 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Tribe have gone 4-5 in home games. William & Mary ranks ninth in the CAA with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Kayla Beckwith averaging 2.2.

The Huskies are 1-13 against CAA opponents. Northeastern is 0-10 against opponents with a winning record.

William & Mary’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 49.3 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 67.0 William & Mary gives up to opponents.

The Tribe and Huskies face off Friday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bella Nascimento is shooting 29.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 16.6 points and 1.8 steals. Rolph is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

Abigail Jegede is scoring 15.9 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Huskies. Yirsy Queliz is averaging 12.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Huskies: 1-9, averaging 50.8 points, 25.9 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.