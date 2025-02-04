Role players often have major impacts on Super Bowl winners

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Super Bowl matchup between Philadelphia and Kansas City isn’t lacking for star power.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are among the most recognized players in the NFL thanks to their stellar play, numerous commercials and Kelce’s pop star girlfriend, and the Chiefs have become perhaps the league’s most visible franchise thanks to their recent dynastic run.

The Eagles also have been mainstays near the top of the NFL these past few seasons, with big-name players like Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown generating plenty of headlines.

But if history is any indication, some lesser-known players could have a big impact on the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mecole Hardman caught the winning TD pass for Kansas City in overtime in last year’s win over San Francisco, and it was Kadarius Toney who had a TD catch and long punt return that proved crucial in beating the Eagles two years ago.

That’s been the case over the history of the Super Bowl, whether it was unheralded MVPs like Larry Brown, Dexter Jackson or Malcolm Smith; Jack Squirek’s pick-6 for the Raiders in Super Bowl 18 against Washington; Timmy Smith’s 204 yards rushing in his first career start for Washington against Denver in Super Bowl 22; or David Tyree’s helmet catch that helped the Giants spoil New England’s bid for a perfect season in Super Bowl 42.

Here are a few players who could fill that role on Sunday:

Philadelphia DT Milton Williams

While Jalen Carter garners much of the attention when it comes to the Eagles’ defensive interior, Williams has had a strong fourth season in the NFL and should have the chance to take advantage of a very favorable matchup. Williams had a career-high five sacks in the regular season and has six pressures in the first two playoff games, according to Pro Football Focus.

Williams should get the chance to line up against Kansas City’s weakest offensive lineman with Mike Caliendo playing left guard after All-Pro Joe Thuney moved outside to tackle late in the season.

Kansas City DE Michael Danna

Chris Jones is the star of Kansas City’s defensive line but Danna played a big role in the AFC title game against Buffalo. He had five pressures on 16 pass rushes against the Bills, according to NFL NextGen Stats, for his most productive game ever as a pass rusher. He also forced a fumble on his one sack and may need another big game Sunday for Kansas City to slow down the Eagles.

Philadelphia RB Kenneth Gainwell

Barkley gets the focus of the opposing defenses but that could provide an opportunity for one of his backups to deliver. Gainwell had 181 yards rushing in three playoff games two years ago and had a 44-yard kickoff return in the divisional round against the Rams.

Gainwell could play the role of Corey Clement, who came out of nowhere to star in Philadelphia’s win in Super Bowl 52 against New England with 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Kansas City S Chamarri Conner

The second-year safety had nine tackles and a forced fumble in the AFC title game against Buffalo and will be needed on Sunday to make sure Barkley doesn’t get many big runs. Conner has been strong against the run with his stop rate of 12% on run plays ranking best among all defensive backs with 100 snaps this season, according to NextGen stats.

Conner also is a strong blitzer with 11 pressures on 36 rushes, according to NextGen stats.

Philadelphia S Reed Blankenship

Blankenship has 24 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery so far in the playoffs and seems to have a knack for big plays. He had four interceptions in the regular season, with three coming at key times in the second half to help preserve wins.

Kansas City TE Noah Gray

With defenses keyed on Kelce, Gray has found room to operate in the middle of the field when Kansas City uses multiple tight ends. He set career highs this season with 40 catches for 437 yards and five TDs and could be needed again — especially in the red zone — if the Eagles use multiple defenders to take away Kelce.

