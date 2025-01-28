Rogers and American host Lafayette

American Eagles (12-9, 6-2 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (8-13, 3-5 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American visits Lafayette after Matt Rogers scored 26 points in American’s 81-77 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Leopards are 6-3 in home games. Lafayette is 5-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.6 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 6-2 in Patriot League play. American is sixth in the Patriot League scoring 69.9 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

Lafayette is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points lower than the 46.3% American allows to opponents. American averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Eagles face off Wednesday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Vander Baan is averaging 12.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Rogers averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Greg Jones is shooting 50.8% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.