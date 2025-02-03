Roger Goodell says perception that officials favor the Chiefs is a ‘ridiculous theory’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell disputed the perception that officials favor the Kansas City Chiefs, saying it’s a “ridiculous theory.”

Goodell addressed several topics, including diversity, an 18-game season, international expansion, Tom Brady’s dual role as a broadcaster and co-owner and more during his annual news conference that kicked off Super Bowl week on Monday.

The Chiefs are going for a three-peat Sunday in a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, who lost to Kansas City 38-35 two years ago.

The two-time defending champions have benefited from calls that have gone their way in the playoffs. There were two roughing-the-passer penalties during a 23-14 victory over Houston in the divisional round that viewers, including Fox broadcasters Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, considered egregious.

A questionable spot on Josh Allen’s sneak on fourth-and-1 in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s 32-29 victory over Buffalo in the AFC championship game became a major point of contention.

“A lot of those theories are things that happen in social media and they get a new life,” Goodell said during his 48-minute news conference inside the Saints’ locker room. “I understand that. I think it reflects a lot of the fans’ passion and is a reminder for us on how important officiating is. I think the men and women officiating the NFL are outstanding. We have the highest possible standards. It’s a ridiculous theory for anyone who might take it seriously. But at the end of the day it’s something we have to work at, how do we make our officiating better.”

Goodell said the league evaluates officials in several ways.

“It’s not just the performance on the field but things that go on in their own lives.” Goodell said. “We monitor that very closely in a number of ways. …. It’s a tough job, a really hard job. I’ve never seen a more dedicated group of people to getting it right, doing the best job they possibly can. And I’m proud of the work they do.”

NFL executive Kimberly Fields told The Associated Press last week the league plans to engage its Competition Committee on technology to take virtual line-to-gain measurements next season, but officials will continue to spot the football.

“What this technology cannot do is take the place of the human element in determining where forward progress ends,” Fields said. “There will always be a human official spotting the ball. Once the ball is spotted, then the line-to-gain technology actually does the measurement itself.”

Goodell said the league will continue to work with partners to develop the technology needed to potentially help with spotting the ball in the future.

Diversity

Goodell said he doesn’t believe the NFL’s policies to promote diversity are in conflict with the Trump administration’s efforts to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the federal government.

The NFL has rules in place that require teams to interview diverse candidates for key coaching and front office positions as part of the Rooney Rule that has been in place for more than two decades.

Several NFL owners contributed to Donald Trump’s campaign or conservative causes during the 2024 election cycle.

“Our owners participate in everything that we do,” Goodell said. “Our policies have been designed to be well within the law, well within the practice. There are no quotas in our system. This is about opening that funnel and bringing the best talent into the NFL.

“We also believe we are doing the right thing for the NFL and our policies are consistent with the current administration as well as the last administration.”

International expansion

The NFL is aiming to have a team outside the United States.

“I do think there’s potential that someday we will have an international franchise. If we do, it would not surprise me at all if a Super Bowl follows and is played there,” Goodell said.

The NFL has made a big effort to expand its footprint worldwide with games played in England, Germany, Mexico and Brazil in recent years with a game scheduled for 2025 in Spain.

But as of now, the Super Bowls have been played in NFL stadiums and international sites haven’t been considered.

A Super Bowl outside of North America would present challenges in terms of time zones for the U.S.-based broadcasters.

18-game season

Goodell said there’s “a lot of work to be done” before the NFL possibly expands its season to 18 regular-season games.

The league hasn’t had formal negotiations with the players’ union about adding a game to the season but Goodell said he has had informal discussions with NFLPA executive director Lloyd Howell Jr.

The NFL added a 17th game and cut the preseason from four games to three before the 2021 season and Goodell has indicated an interest in eventually adding another regular-season game.

“If we do, 18 and 2 might be a possibility,” he said. “We know fans love football and they want more football. But we have to be incredibly sensitive and smart with the balance and how we deal with that.”

Goodell said changes the league has made in terms of equipment, and training in the offseason and preseason have helped reduce the number of concussions and other injuries, making adding an additional game more palatable.

Tom Brady

The league will consider whether rules surrounding Tom Brady’s role as an analyst for Fox and a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders need to be altered in any way.

Brady was officially approved as a minority owner of the Raiders in Las Vegas and played a big role during the team’s search for a new coach and general manager last month that led to the hiring of Pete Carroll and John Spytek.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is also in his first season as an analyst for Fox and is under rules that prevent his access to team facilities and production meetings with players and coaches.

Brady is under the same tampering rules as any other member of the league and has checked in frequently to make sure he isn’t violating any rules.

“I think he’s serious that he separates these two and he doesn’t put the league or anyone in a position of conflict,” Goodell said.

Justin Tucker

The NFL plans to look into the “serious” allegations that Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct with several massage therapists.

Nine massage therapists from five spas and wellness centers have told the Baltimore Banner that Tucker engaged in sexually inappropriate conduct during sessions from 2012-16.

Tucker said in a statement last week that he has never received any complaints from a massage therapist or been told he was not welcome at a spa or other place of business.

“They are obviously serious issues and he is taking that seriously as are we,” Goodell said.

