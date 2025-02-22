Rodriguez leads SIU-Edwardsville against Southern Indiana after 27-point game

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-21, 3-14 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (19-9, 11-6 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville takes on Southern Indiana after KK Rodriguez scored 27 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 83-75 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 12-2 in home games. Southern Indiana leads the OVC with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Vanessa Shafford averaging 5.5.

The Cougars are 3-14 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks sixth in the OVC with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Brianna Wooldridge averaging 4.7.

Southern Indiana makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 37.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points less than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shafford is averaging 12.5 points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Screaming Eagles. Meredith Raley is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Rodriguez is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 38.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

