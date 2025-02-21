Rodriguez and SIU-Edwardsville host Southern Indiana

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-21, 3-14 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (19-9, 11-6 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville plays Southern Indiana after KK Rodriguez scored 27 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 83-75 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles are 12-2 on their home court. Southern Indiana is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have gone 3-14 against OVC opponents. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fourth in the OVC with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rodriguez averaging 3.7.

Southern Indiana makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than SIU-Edwardsville has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 37.6% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points fewer than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meredith Raley is shooting 50.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Screaming Eagles. Vanessa Shafford is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Rodriguez is averaging 13.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Macy Silvey is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Cougars: 2-8, averaging 68.0 points, 30.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.