Robinson leads Louisiana against Arkansas State after 21-point game

Arkansas State Red Wolves (10-7, 6-1 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-8, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts Arkansas State after Tamiah Robinson scored 21 points in Louisiana’s 81-73 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 7-2 on their home court. Louisiana scores 62.6 points while outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Red Wolves have gone 6-1 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State has a 4-4 record against teams above .500.

Louisiana scores 62.6 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 64.4 Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State has shot at a 37.9% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 38.4% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Red Wolves match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette is averaging 14.4 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Robinson is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Wynter Rogers is averaging 5.7 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.