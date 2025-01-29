Robinson and the Northern Kentucky Norse visit conference foe Detroit Mercy

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-12, 4-6 Horizon League) at Detroit Mercy Titans (6-16, 2-9 Horizon League)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando Lovejoy and Detroit Mercy host Trey Robinson and Northern Kentucky in Horizon League play Thursday.

The Titans have gone 4-4 in home games. Detroit Mercy is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Norse have gone 4-6 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 40.1% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky has shot at a 42.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points less than the 42.8% shooting opponents of Detroit Mercy have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lovejoy is averaging 15.6 points, 3.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Titans. Grant Gondrezick II is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games.

Josh Dilling averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc. Robinson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 59.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Norse: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.