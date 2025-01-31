Robinson and the Northern Kentucky Norse take on conference foe Oakland

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-13, 4-7 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-13, 7-5 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Horizon League foes Oakland and Northern Kentucky meet on Saturday.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-2 in home games. Oakland is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Norse are 4-7 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky gives up 70.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.4 points per game.

Oakland is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 44.3% Northern Kentucky allows to opponents. Northern Kentucky averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Oakland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 13.4 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Allen David Mukeba Jr. is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Robinson is averaging 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Norse. Josh Dilling is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

