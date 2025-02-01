Robinson and the Northern Kentucky Norse take on conference foe Oakland

Northern Kentucky Norse (9-13, 4-7 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (10-13, 7-5 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -7.5; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trey Robinson and Northern Kentucky take on Allen David Mukeba Jr. and Oakland in Horizon League action.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 6-2 in home games. Oakland is fifth in the Horizon League in rebounding with 32.1 rebounds. Tuburu Niavalurua leads the Golden Grizzlies with 8.0 boards.

The Norse are 4-7 in Horizon League play. Northern Kentucky ranks ninth in the Horizon League with 31.4 rebounds per game led by Robinson averaging 6.2.

Oakland scores 66.2 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 70.7 Northern Kentucky gives up. Northern Kentucky averages 68.3 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 68.8 Oakland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niavalurua is averaging 13.4 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Mukeba is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Dilling is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, while averaging 11.4 points. Robinson is averaging 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.