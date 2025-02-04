Robinson and the Mercer Bears visit conference foe Samford

Mercer Bears (11-12, 4-6 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (18-5, 8-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ahmad Robinson and Mercer visit Rylan Jones and Samford on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Samford scores 83.7 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Bears have gone 4-6 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Samford averages 10.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 8.6 per game Mercer gives up. Mercer averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Fort is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.1 points. Jaden Brownell is shooting 49.0% and averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Robinson is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Bears. Tyler Johnson is averaging 15.4 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.