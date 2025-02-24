Robinson and Delaware State host North Carolina Central

North Carolina Central Eagles (11-15, 4-5 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (13-12, 5-5 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State takes on North Carolina Central after Martaz Robinson scored 28 points in Delaware State’s 94-88 overtime loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 8-2 in home games. Delaware State is fifth in the MEAC scoring 78.3 points while shooting 45.8% from the field.

The Eagles are 4-5 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central is 3-4 in one-possession games.

Delaware State is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 47.6% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 43.7% shooting opponents of Delaware State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Smith is averaging 17 points and 3.1 assists for the Hornets. Kaseem Watson is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Po’Boigh King is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Eagles. Perry Smith Jr. is averaging 11.8 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 56.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 83.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.