Robinson and Delaware State host Norfolk State

Delaware State Hornets (13-10, 5-3 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (17-8, 7-1 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -9.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Norfolk State after Martaz Robinson scored 26 points in Delaware State’s 90-69 win over the Howard Bison.

The Spartans have gone 9-1 in home games. Norfolk State is 6-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hornets have gone 5-3 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State ranks fourth in the MEAC scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Kaseem Watson averaging 7.0.

Norfolk State makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Delaware State has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of Norfolk State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brian Moore Jr. is scoring 18.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Sin’Cere McMahon is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robert Smith is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 16.7 points and 3.3 assists. Watson is shooting 59.2% and averaging 19.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Hornets: 6-4, averaging 82.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.