Robertson leads SMU against Virginia Tech after 32-point outing

SMU Mustangs (10-12, 2-8 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (14-7, 5-5 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits Virginia Tech after Nya Robertson scored 32 points in SMU’s 80-75 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Hokies are 9-3 on their home court. Virginia Tech ranks eighth in the ACC with 15.4 assists per game led by Carleigh Wenzel averaging 3.2.

The Mustangs are 2-8 against ACC opponents. SMU is 5-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Virginia Tech makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than SMU has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). SMU averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Virginia Tech allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matilda Ekh is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hokies, while averaging 11 points. Carys Baker is averaging 13.2 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Robertson is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Mustangs. Jessica Peterson is averaging 9.1 points and 12.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 3-7, averaging 61.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.