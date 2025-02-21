Roberts and the Le Moyne Dolphins host conference foe LIU

Long Island Sharks (6-19, 3-9 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (4-21, 4-8 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sirviva Legions and LIU visit Haedyn Roberts and Le Moyne in NEC play Saturday.

The Dolphins are 4-6 on their home court. Le Moyne has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sharks have gone 3-9 against NEC opponents. LIU ranks ninth in the NEC with 19.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Janessa Williams averaging 5.7.

Le Moyne scores 52.0 points per game, 14.5 fewer points than the 66.5 LIU gives up. LIU averages 53.5 points per game, 17.7 fewer points than the 71.2 Le Moyne gives up.

The Dolphins and Sharks face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

Legions is scoring 14.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Sharks. Brianna Mead is averaging 10.7 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Sharks: 2-8, averaging 54.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.