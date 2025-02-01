Robert Morris visits Wright State after Noel’s 23-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (16-7, 8-4 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (11-12, 5-7 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State plays Robert Morris after Brandon Noel scored 23 points in Wright State’s 88-86 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Raiders have gone 7-3 at home. Wright State averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Colonials are 8-4 in conference play. Robert Morris is sixth in the Horizon League allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Wright State scores 77.4 points, 6.1 more per game than the 71.3 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris has shot at a 43.3% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 44.7% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noel is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 7.8 rebounds for the Raiders. Alex Huibregtse is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kam Woods is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Colonials. Amarion Dickerson is averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds while shooting 52.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Colonials: 8-2, averaging 81.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.