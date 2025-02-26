Robert Morris visits IU Indianapolis after Craig’s 22-point game

Robert Morris Colonials (22-8, 14-5 Horizon League) at IU Indianapolis Jaguars (9-20, 5-13 Horizon League)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis hosts Robert Morris after Sean Craig scored 22 points in IU Indianapolis’ 71-67 loss to the Northern Kentucky Norse.

The Jaguars are 5-7 on their home court. IU Indianapolis allows 75.7 points and has been outscored by 1.3 points per game.

The Colonials have gone 14-5 against Horizon League opponents. Robert Morris ranks second in the Horizon League allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

IU Indianapolis averages 74.4 points per game, 4.0 more points than the 70.4 Robert Morris allows. Robert Morris has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points fewer than the 46.4% shooting opponents of IU Indianapolis have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is scoring 17.9 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Jaguars. Jarvis Walker is averaging 13.9 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the past 10 games.

Kam Woods is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Colonials. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds while shooting 66.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 3-7, averaging 73.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points per game.

Colonials: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.