Robert Morris visits Baumhower and Milwaukee

Robert Morris Colonials (9-13, 5-8 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-19, 2-11 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee takes on Robert Morris after Kacee Baumhower scored 21 points in Milwaukee’s 89-81 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Panthers are 3-7 on their home court. Milwaukee is third in the Horizon with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Jorey Buwalda averaging 3.8.

The Colonials are 5-8 in Horizon play. Robert Morris has a 3-7 record against opponents above .500.

Milwaukee’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Robert Morris gives up. Robert Morris’ 39.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than Milwaukee has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baumhower is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 13 points. Anna Lutz is averaging 12.8 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Noa Givon is averaging 10.4 points for the Colonials. Mya Murray is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 66.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Colonials: 4-6, averaging 60.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.